APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given Maintains Rating at VNET Group

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.94.

APA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,101. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. APA has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that APA will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 54.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,939,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

