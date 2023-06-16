APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APA. TheStreet upgraded APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.94.

APA stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of APA by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 7,035.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 64.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 21.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

