Apollo Currency (APL) Price Down 46.3% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $483,092.26 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00044024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00033422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

