AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,559,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,961,000 after acquiring an additional 222,013 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 138.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 243.3% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.1 %

APPF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.40. The company had a trading volume of 78,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,369. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 0.96. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $178.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

