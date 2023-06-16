Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $100,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $140.11 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

