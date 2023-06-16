Arbitrum (ARB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $167.17 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.94868504 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 377 active market(s) with $186,329,878.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

