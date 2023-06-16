Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 97,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 437,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $729.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

Insider Activity

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. The company had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,871,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,043 shares of company stock valued at $965,158 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,541,000 after purchasing an additional 538,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 143,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

