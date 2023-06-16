Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

