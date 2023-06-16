Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Up 34.1% in May

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

ARKR opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

