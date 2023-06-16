Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $70.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,536,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 889,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

