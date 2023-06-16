Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $96,898.56 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) CEO K Charles Janac sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $96,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,043.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arteris stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 57.12%. Equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIP shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arteris by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 42.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

