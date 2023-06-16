ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARYE. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 207,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $10.35 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.