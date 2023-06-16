ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

ASA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,182. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

