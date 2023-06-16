ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ASA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,182. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th.
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.
