Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 1,491,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,985,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,795,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,192,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,486,499.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,192,803 shares in the company, valued at $879,486,499.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,346 shares of company stock worth $112,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Asana by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after buying an additional 1,094,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

