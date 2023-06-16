Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Up 53.3% in May

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,100 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the May 15th total of 585,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Up 0.1 %

ASH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.39. 952,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. Ashland has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

