Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Up 37.8% in May

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AWH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,132. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

