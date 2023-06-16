Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $25.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

