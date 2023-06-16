Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $25.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
