Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Up 46.2% in May

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 732,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.44. 1,243,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,019. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $178.76.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

