Astar (ASTR) Price Tops $0.0388 on Major Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $60.22 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

