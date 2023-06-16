Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,600 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 726,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.