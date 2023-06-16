Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.20. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 9,000 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atico Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Atico Mining Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The firm has a market cap of C$24.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.
About Atico Mining
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
