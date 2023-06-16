Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,470 Shares

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,780 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $553,807.80.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $4.39 on Friday, reaching $177.80. 2,682,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,502. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after buying an additional 280,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.