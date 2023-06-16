Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,470 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,780 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $553,807.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $4.39 on Friday, reaching $177.80. 2,682,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,502. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after buying an additional 280,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

