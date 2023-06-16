Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Auddia by 103.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Auddia by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auddia Stock Down 5.7 %

AUUD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 778,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,318. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. Auddia has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

