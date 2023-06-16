Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D) Insider Acquires A$26,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D – Get Rating) insider Grant Mooney purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$26,000.00 ($17,567.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Aurora Labs Limited engages in the design, development, and commercialization of 3D metal printers, powders, and digital parts and its related intellectual property in Australia. It develops industrial grade 3D metal printers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Canning Vale, Australia.

