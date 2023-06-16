Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D) Insider Acquires A$26,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D – Get Rating) insider Grant Mooney purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$26,000.00 ($17,567.57).
Aurora Labs Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.
Aurora Labs Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.