Australian Agricultural Company Limited (ASX:AAC) Insider Marc Blazer Purchases 10,000 Shares

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (ASX:AAC – Get Rating) insider Marc Blazer purchased 10,000 shares of Australian Agricultural stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,530.00 ($10,493.24).

Marc Blazer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Marc Blazer purchased 10,000 shares of Australian Agricultural stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,030.00 ($10,155.41).

The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Australian Agricultural Company Limited produces and sells cattle and beef in Australia. The company engages in owning, operating, and developing pastoral properties; and produces beef, including breeding, backgrounding, and feedlotting. It provides its products under the Wylarah, Westholme, and Darling Downs brands.

