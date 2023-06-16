Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 298,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average is $106.95.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

