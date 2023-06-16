Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly makes up approximately 3.2% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 23.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XDSQ. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Up 0.3 %

XDSQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. 3,629 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.