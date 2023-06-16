Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $481,000 Position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.65% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth $4,054,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth $3,761,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter worth $2,212,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter worth $1,107,000.
Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NORW stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.88. 1,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91.
Global X MSCI Norway ETF Profile
The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
