Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,964,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,859,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after buying an additional 801,180 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 601,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 569,697 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,651. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

