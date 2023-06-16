Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 48,563.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 61,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

