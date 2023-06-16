Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) & Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Financial Comparison

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Compugen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $6.36 million 78.10 -$148.84 million ($1.39) -2.06 Compugen $7.50 million 15.36 -$33.69 million ($0.40) -3.32

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Compugen 1 0 5 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Compugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 373.32%. Given Compugen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A -64.42% -39.68% Compugen N/A -42.03% -34.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compugen beats Autolus Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

