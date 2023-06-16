Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

