Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $98.01 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $98.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $11.49 or 0.00044182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,666,632 coins and its circulating supply is 344,947,182 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

