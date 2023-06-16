Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.85 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $11.56 or 0.00043858 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.99 billion and approximately $93.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,668,271 coins and its circulating supply is 344,948,821 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

