Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 18.7% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.91 billion and $93.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.34 or 0.00044517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00034074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,666,218 coins and its circulating supply is 344,946,768 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

