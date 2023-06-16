AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme Sells 4,500,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $27,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,790,520 shares in the company, valued at $35,669,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $6.19 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. As a group, analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Several research firms have issued reports on AVPT. TheStreet upgraded AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AvePoint by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 642,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 152,460 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 4,833,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 670,098 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter worth $244,000. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

