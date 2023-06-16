AvocadoCoin Price Hits $814.12 (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $814.12 or 0.03183972 BTC on popular exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and $4,829.78 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

