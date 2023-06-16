AWM Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AWM Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

