AWM Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,005 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.12. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $110.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

