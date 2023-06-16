AWM Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AWM Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

