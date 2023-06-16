AWM Capital LLC Takes Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after buying an additional 826,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,738,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,387,000 after buying an additional 510,856 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after buying an additional 479,833 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.69 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.