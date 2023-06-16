AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEL) Declares Dividend of $2.81

AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 2.8087 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF Stock Performance

NKEL traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NKEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 33.81% of AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF (NKEL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIKE, Inc Class B index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nike stock. NKEL was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

