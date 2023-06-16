Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,651. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.32. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 92.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $117.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

