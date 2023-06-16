B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the May 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RILYK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

