B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BTG. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.46.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in B2Gold by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 171,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 34.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 137,357 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

