Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $305.70

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.70 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($3.88). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 304.60 ($3.81), with a volume of 651,782 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAB shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.78) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.76) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 413.40 ($5.17).

The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,052.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

