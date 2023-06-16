Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Performance

LON BGUK opened at GBX 171.20 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 168.03. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 139.40 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 183 ($2.29). The firm has a market cap of £257.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

