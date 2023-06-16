Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 93,170 shares.The stock last traded at $136.18 and had previously closed at $136.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Balchem

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

