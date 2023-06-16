Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group raised Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Balfour Beatty Stock Performance
BAFYY stock remained flat at $9.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.
Further Reading
