Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.87.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Featured Stories

